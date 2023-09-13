In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 250 Nm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
Mihos has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
