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HomeCompare BikesMihos vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Mihos vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Mihos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Speedometer
Right Side View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Length
1864 mm2160 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg185 kg
Height
1178 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm795 mm
Width
700 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
130 km450 km
Max Speed
65 kmph138 kmph
Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible springMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and Hyper-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10.3 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle TrackingIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch, TFT-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,9702,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,6192,06,394
RTO
017,012
Insurance
4,35120,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4065,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The Joy e-bike Mihos currently retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range
18 Oct 2024
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
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