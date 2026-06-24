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Joy e-bike Mihos vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Mihos vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Himalayan
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Mihos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Head Light
Seat
Front Tyre View
Tail Light
Right Side View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm220 mm
Length
1864 mm2190 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg199 kg
Height
1178 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm800 mm
Width
700 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible springMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and Hyper-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10.3 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle Tracking-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch, TFT-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,9702,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,6192,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
4,35120,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4065,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The Joy e-bike Mihos currently retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range
18 Oct 2024
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
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18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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