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Joy e-bike Mihos vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mihos up to 130 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Mihos vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Rv400
BrandJoy e-bikeRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm215 mm
Length
1864 mm2156 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg108 kg
Height
1178 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm814 mm
Width
700 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
130 km150 km
Max Speed
65 kmph85 kmph
Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)170 Nm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
1500 W3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible springMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and HyperEco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10.3 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle TrackingAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch, TFTYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)3 Hours 30 Minutes
Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,9701,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,6191,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3515,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4063,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Joy e-bike Mihos currently retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range
18 Oct 2024
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
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