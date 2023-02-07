In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mihos up to 100 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less