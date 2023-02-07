Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
1500 w1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,2191,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2194,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3362,892

    Latest News

    Joy Mihos electric scooter was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
    Joy Mihos electric scooter fetches 18,600 bookings in 15 days
    7 Feb 2023
    Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
    Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
    24 Mar 2023
    The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
    Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
    26 Apr 2023
    In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
    Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
    2 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

