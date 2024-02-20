HT Auto

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mihos up to 130 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
Mihos vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Okhi90
BrandJoy e-bikeOkinawa
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w3.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Length
1864 mm2220 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Height
1178 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm900 mm
Width
700 mm710 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
GPSE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
74 V / 40 Ah3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,2191,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,86,006
RTO
00
Insurance
6,2196,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3364,139

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
    This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs
    20 Feb 2024
    Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
    Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
    24 Mar 2023
    The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
    Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
    26 Apr 2023
    In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
    Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
    2 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     