In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mihos up to 130 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
Mihos vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mihos
|Racer
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.