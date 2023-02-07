Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Mihos vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2023 Joy e-bike Mihos or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,2191,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,70,263
RTO
02,122
Insurance
6,2194,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3363,810

    Latest News

    Joy Mihos electric scooter was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
    Joy Mihos electric scooter fetches 18,600 bookings in 15 days
    7 Feb 2023
    Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
    Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
    24 Mar 2023
    The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
    Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
    26 Apr 2023
    In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
    Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
    2 Mar 2023
