In 2024 Joy e-bike Mihos or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 250 Nm.
On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
Mihos has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
