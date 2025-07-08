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HomeCompare BikesHurricane vs Adventure [2024]

Joy e-bike Hurricane vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Hurricane vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hurricane Adventure [2024]
BrandJoy e-bikeYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-33.07 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.75 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Rear Right View
Mirror View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Length
2070 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm1465 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
770 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph140 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm29.84 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.75 Kwh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4322,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,98,111
RTO
015,848
Insurance
7,43212,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1674,857

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