In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Hurricane vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hurricane
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.75 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-