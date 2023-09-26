In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hurricane vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hurricane
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.75 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-