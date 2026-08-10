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Joy e-bike Hurricane vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Hurricane vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hurricane Meteor 350
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-41.88 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.75 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Rear Right View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Length
2070 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1400 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Width
770 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
80 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.75 Kwh12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4322,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,95,762
RTO
016,191
Insurance
7,43210,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1674,790

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