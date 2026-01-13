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Joy e-bike Hurricane vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Hurricane vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hurricane Continental gt 650
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-27.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.75 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-647.95 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm174 mm
Length
2070 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1398 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1120 mm1067 mm
Width
770 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph170 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degree24 degrees
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.75 Kwh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4324,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0003,53,105
RTO
028,778
Insurance
7,43221,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1678,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Videos

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