Joy e-bike Hurricane vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Hurricane up to 80 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour.
Hurricane vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hurricane Okhi90
BrandJoy e-bikeOkinawa
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W3.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
75 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
185 mm175 mm
Length
2070 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1520 mm
Height
1120 mm1160 mm
Width
760 mm710 mm
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°12 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,E-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 54Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0001,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,86,006
RTO
00
Insurance
06,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0084,139

