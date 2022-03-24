In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Hurricane up to 80 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour.
Hurricane vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hurricane
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|80 km/charge
|160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.