Joy e-bike Hurricane vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Hurricane up to 80 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour.
Hurricane vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hurricane Racer
BrandJoy e-bikeMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
75 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
185 mm185 mm
Length
2070 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Width
760 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12°-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,-
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 54Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0002,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,92,740
RTO
02,122
Insurance
06,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0084,317

