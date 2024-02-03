In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Hurricane vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hurricane
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|25.89 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.75 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|373 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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