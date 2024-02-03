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Joy e-bike Hurricane vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 Joy e-bike Hurricane or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Hurricane has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
Hurricane vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hurricane Rc 390
BrandJoy e-bikeKTM
Price₹ 2.33 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-25.89 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.75 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-373 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Hurricane
Joy e-bike Hurricane
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Hurricane Visual Comparison

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Model Name View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm158 mm
Length
2070 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1340 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1120 mm830 mm
Width
770 mm760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph169 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm37 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
MonoshockWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,Cornering ABS, Quickshifter+
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.75 Kwh12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,4323,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0003,18,172
RTO
025,453
Insurance
7,43222,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1677,876

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