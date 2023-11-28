In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or KTM 390 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours. Hurricane has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less