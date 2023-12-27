In 2023 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. Hurricane has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less