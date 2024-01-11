In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Hurricane or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Hurricane engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour.
Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour.
Hurricane has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
The Skyline mileage is around kmpl.
