Joy e-bike Glob vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Joy e-bike Glob or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Glob vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glob Scooty zest
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 77,400₹ 58,460
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,12175,617
Ex-Showroom Price
77,40062,980
RTO
05,604
Insurance
3,7215,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7431,625

