Joy e-bike Glob vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2024 Joy e-bike Glob or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Glob vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glob Ntorq 125
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 77,400₹ 84,636
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 54.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,12197,752
Ex-Showroom Price
77,40084,636
RTO
06,770
Insurance
3,7216,346
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7432,101

