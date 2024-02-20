Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Glob vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Joy e-bike Glob or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glob vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glob Jupiter
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 77,400₹ 73,340
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W7.47 PS
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,12185,313
Ex-Showroom Price
77,40073,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,7216,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7431,833
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Jupiter Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic 73,340 - 89,748 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6G | Petrol | Automatic 76,234 - 82,734 *Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic 73,340 - 89,748 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125 | Petrol | Automatic 79,899 - 90,500 *Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic 73,340 - 89,748 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125 | Petrol | Automatic 76,000 - 96,855 *Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic 73,340 - 89,748 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125 | Petrol | Automatic 79,806 - 88,979 *Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic 73,340 - 89,748 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125 | Petrol | Automatic 84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter | Petrol | Automatic 73,340 - 89,748 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plus | Petrol | Automatic 58,900 - 69,900 *Ex-showroom price
Jupiter vs Pleasure Plus

