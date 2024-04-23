HT Auto

Joy e-bike Glob vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Joy e-bike Glob or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Glob Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Glob up to 60 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Glob vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glob Friend
BrandJoy e-bikeTrinity Motors
Price₹ 77,400₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1800 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Width
460 mm-
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Type Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
13.98 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,1211,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
77,4001,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7214,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7432,328

