Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlob vs Avenis

Joy e-bike Glob vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Joy e-bike Glob or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Glob vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glob Avenis
BrandJoy e-bikeSuzuki
Price₹ 77,400₹ 86,700
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,1211,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
77,40086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,7216,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7432,199

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up.
    Mahindra Scorpio X trademark filed, could be for upcoming pick-up truck
    20 Feb 2024
    The inaugural edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo was held in New Delhi.
    Is Bharat Mobility Global Expo’s annual nature an indicative end for Auto Expo?
    5 Feb 2024
    Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio-N are two of the safest SUVs in India. Both have received five-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests.
    Nexon to Scorpio-N: India's safest SUVs with five-star safety rating
    15 Feb 2024
    Once launched, the Tata Nexon will be available with CNG, petrol, diesel and electric drivetrains.
    Tata Nexon iCNG to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    View all
     