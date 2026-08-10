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HomeCompare BikesGlob vs Dual [2021-2024]

Joy e-bike Glob vs Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Glob or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Glob Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of Glob up to 60 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Glob vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glob Dual [2021-2024]
BrandJoy e-bikeOkinawa
Price₹ 70,000₹ 58,992
Range60 km/charge110 -120 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh48 V
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual [2021-2024]
Okinawa Dual [2021-2024]
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Glob Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm1770 mm
Height
1100 mm10755 mm
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Width
460 mm800 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Max Power
250 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock AbsorbersDual Tube Spring type hydraulic shockers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork Type SuspensionTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh48 V, 55 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60158,992
Ex-Showroom Price
70,00058,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6010
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5811,267

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