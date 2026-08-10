In 2026 Joy e-bike Glob or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Glob Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Glob up to 60 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Glob vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glob
|Hawk
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-