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HomeCompare BikesGen Next Nanu vs LX 125

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu Lx 125
BrandJoy e-bikeVespa
Price₹ 53,999₹ 93,470
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Gen Next Nanu
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
E-Scooter
₹53,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm1770 mm
Height
1100 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
67 kg115 kg
Width
460 mm690 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTube
Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock AbsorberDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork typeAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,3241,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
53,99996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
3,3256,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2322,382

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