Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu vs Scooty Zest Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu Scooty zest Brand Joy e-bike TVS Price ₹ 77,400 ₹ 58,460 Range 60-90 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -