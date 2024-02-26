In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu Jupiter Brand Joy e-bike TVS Price ₹ 77,400 ₹ 73,340 Range 60-90 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -