In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Gen Next Nanu up to 60-90 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Gen Next Nanu vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gen next nanu
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 77,400
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|60-90 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.