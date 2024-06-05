HT Auto
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Gen Next Nanu up to 60-90 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Gen Next Nanu vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu Tz 3.3
BrandJoy e-bikeTunwal
Price₹ 77,400₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range60-90 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Gen Next Nanu
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
E-Scooter
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubed-
Length
1800 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Width
460 mm-
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork type-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,1211,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
77,4001,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7210
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7432,471

