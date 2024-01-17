Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Gen Next Nanu vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu Avenis
BrandJoy e-bikeSuzuki
Price₹ 77,400₹ 86,700
Range60-90 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Gen Next Nanu
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
E-Scooter
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,1211,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
77,40086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,7216,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7432,199

