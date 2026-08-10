In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of Gen Next Nanu up to 60-90 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Gen Next Nanu vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gen next nanu
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 53,999
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|60-90 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-