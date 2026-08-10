In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Gen Next Nanu up to 60-90 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Gen Next Nanu vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gen next nanu
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 53,999
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|60-90 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-