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HomeCompare BikesGen Next Nanu vs Racer [2020-2024]

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu vs Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Gen Next Nanu up to 60-90 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Gen Next Nanu vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu Racer [2020-2024]
BrandJoy e-bikeOdysse Electric
Price₹ 53,999₹ 76,000
Range60-90 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Gen Next Nanu
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
E-Scooter
₹53,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer [2020-2024]
Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024]
Lite
₹76,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Mudguard View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm1890 mm
Height
1100 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Width
460 mm710 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock AbsorberSpring loaded hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork typeTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,32476,000
Ex-Showroom Price
53,99976,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2321,633

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