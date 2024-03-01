In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu Plus vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison