Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters

Gen Next Nanu Plus vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Yzf r15 v3
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,8121,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,3411,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,47110,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5103,919

