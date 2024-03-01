Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Gen Next Nanu Plus vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Mt-15
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,8121,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,3411,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
4,47111,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5104,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

