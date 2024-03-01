In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu Plus vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Fzs-fi v3 Brand Joy e-bike Yamaha Price ₹ 1.12 Lakhs ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 49.31 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -