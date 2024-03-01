Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

Gen Next Nanu Plus vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Fzs-fi v3
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,8121,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,3411,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
4,4717,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5102,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

