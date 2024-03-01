Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

Gen Next Nanu Plus vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Fzs 25
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,8121,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,3411,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,47110,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5103,546

