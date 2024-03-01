In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu Plus vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Fzs 25 Brand Joy e-bike Yamaha Price ₹ 1.12 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 40 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 249 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -