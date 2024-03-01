Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGen Next Nanu Plus vs FZ-FI V3

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis

Gen Next Nanu Plus vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Fz-fi v3
BrandJoy e-bikeYamaha
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,8121,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,3411,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,4717,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5102,854

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
    Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
    1 Mar 2024
    Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
    Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
    2 Mar 2024
    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share
    2 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
    2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
    18 Jun 2021
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     