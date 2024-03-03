In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour.
Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Urban Club 125 Comparison