Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Notte125 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Notte125 Brand Joy e-bike Vespa Price ₹ 70,099 ₹ 0.93 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.18 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -