Gen Next Nanu Plus vs LX 125 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Lx 125 Brand Joy e-bike Vespa Price ₹ 70,099 ₹ 93,470 Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.18 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -