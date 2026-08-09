Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Elegante 150 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Elegante 150 Brand Joy e-bike Vespa Price ₹ 70,099 ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.18 kWh - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -