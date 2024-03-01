Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Raider
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 95,219
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,8121,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,34195,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
4,4716,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5102,351
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

    Latest News

    In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
    Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
    1 Mar 2024
    Scooters from Ola Electric continue to get a price cut.
    Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end
    2 Mar 2024
    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    The Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising a range of 151 km on a single charge
    Ola Electric registers 35,000 units in February, captures 42% market share
    2 Mar 2024
    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    The Hummer EV SUV will feature several unique techniques that promise to enhance driving experience on and off the road.
    GMC Hummer EV SUV: Extract Mode, Crabwalk Mode, 4-wheel Steering mode explained
    6 Apr 2021
    View all
     