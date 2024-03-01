In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours.
Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison