In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Joy e-bike TVS Price ₹ 1.12 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -