Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2024 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the

Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Apache rtr 160
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorX-ring chain
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,8121,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,3411,19,420
RTO
09,553
Insurance
4,47110,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5103,002
Expert Rating
-

