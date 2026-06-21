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HomeCompare BikesGen Next Nanu Plus vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandJoy e-bikeSuzuki
Price₹ 70,099₹ 88,376
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹70,099*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
185 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1265 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21.5 L
Kerb Weight
85 kg110 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm780 mm
Width
690 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock AbsorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork typeTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.5 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Motor Controlled - 3 Speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart Cluster-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Colour LCD DisplayYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.18 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,7921,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
70,09988,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
3,6936,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5862,264

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