In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Gen Next Nanu Plus up to 100 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Gen Next Nanu Plus vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gen next nanu plus
|Rv400
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 70,099
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.18 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes