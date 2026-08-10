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HomeCompare BikesGen Next Nanu Plus vs MX3

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Gen Next Nanu Plus up to 100 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Gen Next Nanu Plus vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus Mx3
BrandJoy e-bikeKomaki
Price₹ 70,099₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.18 kWh-
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Gen Next Nanu Plus
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
STD
₹70,099*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1800 mm-
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Height
1140 mm-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-300-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Range
100 km80-90 km
Max Speed
55 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork typeTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Motor Controlled - 3 Speed, Turning Radius - 1.6 m, IoT Enabled, Smart ClusterRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Colour LCD DisplayYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,7921,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
70,0991,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6934,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5862,554

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